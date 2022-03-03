Capacity-building for medical professionals urged

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that capacity building, updating knowledge and improving education is inevitable for the medical professionals to become a good administrator in a hospital or an outstanding medical teacher in a medical college. She said that seeking knowledge and updating training/skills is a regular feature for a professional.

She expressed these views while addressing inaugural session of MPH and MPhil diploma classes at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), at Birdwood Road. Besides, IPH faculty members, officers of the institute, students/doctors of both the diploma courses attended the session. A total 100 doctors both from private as well as public sector hospitals/ medical institutions got admission in two-year diploma course of MPhil and one year course of MPH.

While welcoming the newly inducted students/doctors, Dr Zarfishan said that doctors should fully concentrate on their studies and improving professional skills so that they could become a successful administrator and a good medical teacher for a medical institution. She said that IPH was striving to prepare well-trained and highly qualified human resource for which a number of degree and diploma courses for the doctors as well as allied health professionals, technicians were being offered at the institute. She praised the efforts made by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and the SH&ME for upgrading of the IPH to make it a vibrant institute.

UVAS HEC grants: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore faculty members have won 12 competitive research projects worth Rs70 million from the Higher Education Commission (HEC)-National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU). The faculty members who won the grants are Dr Adeel Masood Butt (Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences IPS), Dr Hafiz Awais Nawaz (IPS), Dr Shaista Qamar (IPS), Dr Hamid Saeed Shah (IPS), Dr Imran Zahoor (Animal Breeding and Genetics), Dr Atia Basheer (Animal Breeding and Genetics), Dr Mateen Abbas (Quality Operations Lab), Dr Hafiz Hussain Azhar (Social Sciences), Dr Sidra Safdar (Wildlife and Ecology), Dr Arfan Ahmad (University Diagnostic Lab), Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed (Pathobiology CVAS Jhang) and Dr Nabila Gulzar (Dairy Technology). Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the faculty members and appreciated their efforts and the role of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC).

MoU signed: The University of Management Technology (UMT) and the Department of Social Welfare have agreed to work together for the prevention of drug abuse. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UMT Administration and Social Welfare was signed at the University of Management and Technology, Lahore. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, DG Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Mudassar Riaz Malik, UMT Rector Dr Asif Raza and Director of Provincial Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons Irfan Gondal, Khalid Naqi, Ahmad Hafeez Anjum, Safdar Abbas and Irfan Bajwa attended the event.

The purpose of the “Save a Life” campaign is to protect students in schools, colleges and universities from the curse of drugs. A web portal and helpline for “Save a Life” is also being developed by the Social Welfare Department.