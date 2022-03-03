Two die, nine injured in roof collapse

LAHORE:Two people died and nine injured after a roof of a house collapsed in the Hurbanspura area here on Wednesday. The roof was made of TR garder and the house was situated near Dayal House in main bazaar of Hurbanspura. People were sitting under the roof when it caved in, leaving 11 of them stranded under its debris. Nearby people rushed to evacuate them and also called rescue teams. The rescuers reached the spot, removed the debris and shifted the victims to hospital. The dead were identified as Baber, 8, and Sania Shamoon 12. The injured were identified as Siddique, 55, Anita, 18, Naseem Bibi, 50, Farah, 25, Alisha, 18, Salman, 16, Amber, 18, and Finka, 12.

CASES REGISTERED: Police have registered 715 cases and arrested 724 kite makers and flyers during the current year. Police recovered 4,958 kites and 660 string spools from the arrested people.