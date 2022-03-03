‘Media role vital to bridge gaps in society’

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar said that media is very powerful medium and it has a crucial role in bridging gaps in society. He told that cameras and pens of journalists are so powerful that the society would move in the direction where they point it; he expressed these views while addressing a seminar on “Essentials of Journalism: Responsible use of Information” at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday. Hasaan Khawar, who is also an Old Ravian, was the keynote speaker and chief guest at the seminar chaired by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and held under the auspices of Young Journalists Society (YJS). Hasaan Khawar said that the previous governments artificially controlled the dollar rate which drained the country’s foreign reserves. He said now, our foreign exchange reserves have increased to 23 billion dollars from seven billion dollars. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said promulgating laws against fake news and propaganda is the first step. However, the real challenge is to ensure the effective implementation of these laws without any prejudice. Later, the Vice-Chancellor administrated the oath to the new executive committee of University’s Young Journalists Society.