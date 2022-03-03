Baloch Culture Day to promote harmony, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said the Baloch Culture Day would promote inter-provincial harmony adding that a message of love has been extended to other provinces.

In his message on Baloch Culture Day, the minister said Balochistan is an important federating unit that enjoys a unique cultural identity and history. He appreciated CM Usman Buzdar for taking steps to highlight the Baloch culture and reiterated that the hearts of the people living in Punjab beat in unison with the peoples of other provinces.

GCU: The Baloch Culture Day was celebrated here at the Government College University on Wednesday under the auspices of the Society for Culture and Heritage (SOCH). A large number of students, some of them wearing traditional Balochi dresses, turbans and waistcoats paraded through the main campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi led the walk appreciating the enthusiasm of the students in removing misconceptions, protecting and promoting awareness about their cultures, values and heritage. He said celebrating various cultures was aimed at spreading awareness, promoting cultural integration and making efforts to keep alive all customs.