Man arrested for slapping female polio worker

LAHORE:Naseerabad police registered a case against two persons and arrested one of them for manhandling a female polio worker. A polio team went to Gulberg III to administer polio drops to the children, where the accused Sohail lost his temper after knocking on the door and slapped the female polio worker and threatened to kill her. Police arrested the accused Sohail while his accomplice Zeeshan escaped from the scene.