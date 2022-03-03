Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO; Anti-vaxxers clash with police in NZ

Wellington: New Zealand anti-vaccination demonstrators set alight their own protest camp outside parliament Wednesday after riot police moved to end their weeks-long occupation of the legislative precinct.

Ending a previous light-touch approach, hundreds of officers used perspex shields and pepper spray to force back protesters, who responded by pelting them with chairs, bottles and paint bombs.

When it became apparent that police were winning the battle for control of the makeshift tent city that sprang up on parliament’s lawns three weeks ago, the demonstrators torched it themselves.

"This is not over," one man yelled, while others chanted "Shame on you" at advancing officers as a thick pall of black smoke enveloped the area. Police deployed an ear-splitting sonic cannon to help disperse the crowd and made dozens of arrests in an operation that began just before dawn.

Speaking to reporters in parliament after initial skirmishes took place just a few hundred metres (yards) away, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed the force’s tough tactics. She said what began as a movement against coronavirus vaccine mandates -- inspired by similar protests in Canada -- had turned toxic, describing demonstrators’ conduct as "disgraceful".

"The protest has been at times violent. Increasingly we find misinformation and sadly conspiracy theories," she said, also labelling the camp a health risk for Wellington residents. "It has become a location of interest, we know Covid has circulated within the protest and there have been hospitalisations as a result."

Police spent the morning clearing roads around the legislature, using a large forklift truck to remove cars and campervans that arrived in the capital in a convoy on February 8 and were used to jam downtown streets.

In the afternoon, they turned to the protest’s epicentre on the lawns of parliament, where around 3,000 people congregated at the height of the demonstration about two weeks ago. Numbers have since dwindled to a hard core of about 300 and police commissioner Andrew Coster said they had shown a willingness to use violence.

Meanwhile, the Covid pandemic has taken a dire toll on mental health, the WHO said Wednesday, indicating that cases of anxiety and depression had swelled by over 25 percent globally.

In a fresh scientific brief, the World Health Organization also found that the Covid-19 crisis had in many cases significantly impeded access to mental health services and raised concerns about increases in suicidal behaviour.

The brief, which was based on an umbrella review of a vast number of studies, determined that the world saw a 27.6-percent increase in cases of major depressive disorder in 2020 alone.

During the first year of the pandemic, there was also a 25.6-percent hike in cases of anxiety disorders worldwide, it found. "In terms of scale, this is a very large increase," said Brandon Gray of WHO’s mental health and substance use department, who coordinated the scientific brief.

The brief, he told AFP, "shows that Covid-19 has had a large impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing." The greatest increases were found in places that were heavily affected by Covid-19, in terms of high daily infection rates and decreased mobility due to restrictions, the study found.

Women and girls were more affected than males, and younger people, especially those between the ages of 20 and 24 were more affected than older adults. Data on suicides was meanwhile mixed, and did not clearly show a change in global rates since the start of the pandemic.