WHO ‘deeply concerned’

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that it was "deeply concerned" by reports of attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine and that it was working to verify them. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that the organisation was "deeply concerned about reports of attacks on health facilities and health workers."

"The sanctity and neutrality of healthcare, including of health workers, patient supplies, transport and facilities, and the right to safe access to care must be respected and protected," he said.