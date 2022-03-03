Sanctions unlikely to stop Russia

Paris: Western sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on the economy, but are unlikely to stop its assault on Ukraine, an expert on economic warfare told AFP.

Gary Hufbauer, a researcher at Washington’s Peterson Institute for International Economics, has studied 100 cases of sanctions being used over the past century, from World War I to Iraq. "The success rate in terms of achieving the foreign policy objective was less than a third of the cases," said the author of "Economic Sanctions Reconsidered".