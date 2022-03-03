Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats

SOFIA: Bulgaria is expelling two Russian diplomats, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after prosecutors found evidence that they were engaged in spying. "They have 48 hours to leave the country," foreign ministry spokesman Mitko Dimitrov told reporters, accusing the diplomats of "unauthorised spying activities incompatible with their diplomatic status".
One of the diplomats, a counsellor at Moscow’s embassy in Sofia, allegedly received information from a Bulgarian general, indicted on Wednesday for divulging state secrets to Russia since 2016.
