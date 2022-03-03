The role of Turkish drones in Ukraine’s war

The pride of Ankara, Turkish combat drones were quickly put into action by Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. But while they have proved their worth in several recent conflicts -- from Syria to Libya to Nagorno-Karabakh -- the terrain this time is less favourable, experts say.

Kyiv has around 20 Bayraktar TB2 drones, built by the Turkish military. Relatively cheap and effective, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been their number one salesman, securing deals with around 15 countries around the world.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara has regularly tweeted images of explosions attributed to the drones, targeting Russian columns and artillery, with accompanying phrases like: "#Bayraktar -- "Mashallah (God be praised)" and strings of joyous emojis.

"These TB2 strikes are, in comparison to ground combat, relatively small in number, but important for Ukrainian morale precisely because it shows Russia does not control the skies," said Aaron Stein, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute. But the positive assessment also rests on Russia’s surprising reticence to use its full airpower.

"The Russian air campaign has baffled experts, including myself, who made the incorrect assumption that they would be far more active over Ukraine," said Stein. Russian air power will overwhelm Ukraine’s drones "at some point in the near future," he predicted.

Several conflicts in recent years have offered a shop window for Turkey’s drones. They were a determining factor in Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020, giving Azerbaijan’s forces the edge over Armenia in the disputed region.

In Libya a year earlier, they were crucial to repelling a protracted offensive by rebel commander, General Khalifa Haftar, against the government in Tripoli. Turkey has also deployed drones against Kurdish militants and government forces in Syria -- the latter backed by Russia. "Hardy, reliable, competitive," gushes a Western competitor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Turkey has reinvented the Kalashnikov of the 21st century," they added -- a reference to the AK-47 rifle created by the Soviet Union that flooded war zones around the world due to its ease of use and cheap price tag.

The TB2 is 6.5 metres long and half the weight of its US counterpart, the Reaper, carrying four laser-guided munitions. Its maker Baykar says it can fly for 27 hours, at up to 220 kilometres per hour, and is operational between 18,000 and 25,000 feet.

