Russian airborne troops land in Kharkiv; France stops foreign legionnaires heading towards Ukraine; EU sanctions Belarus officers over Ukraine invasion

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian military officers over Minsk’s role in aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The six generals and 16 colonels were added to the EU blacklist because "Belarus is participating in a Russian unprovoked invasion against Ukraine by allowing military aggression from its territory," the official sanction document said.

The blacklist bans travel into the bloc and imposes asset freezes. Russia’s military has used Belarus as a launch pad for its ground and air assault on Ukraine. Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday his forces were not taking part in the attack on Ukraine but ordered more soldiers to his country’s borders with Ukraine and Poland.

Last week, the European Union blacklisted 20 Belarusian borders guards, officers and officials along with a raft of high-ranking Russians over the assault on Ukraine. The European Union is also poised to strengthen sweeping economic sanctions against Belarus, first imposed last June in a response to a crackdown on opponents and the forced landing of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist.

Those measures target some of the country’s key exports to the bloc including potash fertiliser. The EU has hit Belarus with successive waves of sanctions since Lukashenko launched a brutal campaign of repression against demonstrators protesting a disputed election in 2020.

Lukashenko has become increasingly reliant on Russian President Vladimir Putin in the face of the international isolation and recently oversaw changes to the constitution that could allow Moscow to station troops and nuclear weapons permanently in the country.

Meanwhile, Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes. "Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians."

Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. It has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

In Kherson on the Black Sea, where officials had on Tuesday reported Russian checkpoints encircling the city, Russian forces took control of the railway station and the port overnight, city mayor Igor Kolykhayev was quoted by local media.

In Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov, more than a hundred people were injured on Tuesday in Russian fire, the mayor of the city, Vadym Boychenko was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

In Borodyanka, 50 kilometres from Kyiv, Russian airstrikes destroyed two residential buildings on Tuesday, according to Ukraine’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzhaparova, who shared a video of the grey buildings partially in ruins, with apartments in flames.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence also said overnight that it feared an attack from Belarus. "Belarusian troops have been put on high alert and are concentrated in areas closest to the border with Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

During the day on Tuesday, Ukrainian intelligence noted "significant activity" of aircraft in the border area, and convoys of vehicles carrying food and ammunition were observed there, the statement said.

In view of these movements, Belarus "could probably support the Russian invaders in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the future", warned the ministry. "Missile attacks against military and civilian targets" in Ukraine have been "systematically" launched from Belarusian territory since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the ministry added.

Meantime, the French army has prevented 14 Ukrainian members of the Foreign Legion from travelling east with the possible intention of joining the fighting in their homeland, their commander said on Wednesday.

Nine in the group were on leave but not authorised to travel abroad when they were stopped on Tuesday in Paris. The others were absent without leave or considered missing, Legion commander Alain Lardet told AFP.

They were arrested on a coach headed for Poland neighbouring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for the past week. The Foreign Legion, an elite corps comprising around 9,500 soldiers, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist. They qualify for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle.

The Foreign Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army. The Legion has "cut them loose", Lardet said. "They are fighting for a cause that it is not my role to judge."

The Foreign Legion counts 710 soldiers of Ukrainian origin of whom 210 have been naturalised, and 450 Russian-born troops.

In a related development, the United States ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia Wednesday of moving cluster munitions and other arms banned under the Geneva Convention into Ukraine as Moscow seeks to escalate the attack on its eastern European neighbor.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke as Russian forces shelled several Ukrainian cities on Wednesday and massed outside the capital Kyiv, raising fears of an imminent assault.

Nearly 200,000 people have fled Ukraine in just 24 hours, bringing to 875,000 the number of refugees seeking shelter in neighbouring countries since the full-scale Russian military invasion began on February 24.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance, while the European Union’s crisis management commissioner has said the figure could reach seven million. More than 37 million people lived under the Kyiv government’s control before last week’s invasion.