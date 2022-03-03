KMC carries out anti-encroachment operations in East, Central districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment department removed old furniture shops on Nishtar Road on Wednesday on the complaints of residents of the area.
KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui said the operation was held on Nishtar Road in District East’s Jamshed division. He added that footpaths and roads were illegally occupied by furniture shops in the area, due to which there were complaints regarding traffic jams.
In the anti-encroachment operation, he said, old furniture was confiscated and illegally constructed structures of various shops were demolished. KMC deputy director Ameen Lakhani supervised the operation in the presence of heavy contingent of police and rangers.
Meanwhile, in another operation in District East’s Gulshan Zone, encroachments were removed from Gulzar-e-Hijri Road and Khatm-e- Nabuwat Chowk. Structures of various shops illegally protruding out on the roads were demolished in the operation.
Apart from these, Siddiqui said, there were mechanic shops illegally operating on roads and causing traffic jams that were all removed. Stairs, iron grills and walls of various shops and houses illegally constructed on roads and footpaths were razed in the operation. The assistant commissioner of the area supervised the operation that took place in the presence of a heavy contingent of police.
Meanwhile, another operation was held in District Central’s North Karachi near Nagan Chowrangi in the late hours of Tuesday. Several hotels and tea shops illegally operating on roads and footpaths were removed from the area, and their tables and chairs along with generators, stoves and gas cylinders confiscated during the operation. The assistant commissioner of the area supervised the operation.
