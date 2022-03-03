Draft law for provincial police cadre finalised

The Sindh government has decided to strengthen the provincial police service and create a police cadre so that the government’s dependence on the federal government for the provision of Pakistan Administrative Services and Police Service Pakistan officers could be lessened.

Officials said on Wednesday that the draft of a proposed law for the provincial cadre had been finalised. They said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the chief secretary (CS) and others to finalise the procedure and submit the draft law for the cadre to the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the CM had directed the chief secretary to create a provincial police cadre consisting of officials of up to Grade BS-21 so that the shortage of police officers could be addressed in the province. Work in this respect was going on, the officials said.

Several officers of the secretary and DIG cadre have already been transferred under the rotation policy, and still they have requested more transfers despite the fact that in Sindh there is a shortfall of senior and experienced officers, according to the officials.

The federal government is continuing to recall PAS and PSP officers without consulting the provincial government. Such a practice on the part of the Centre badly affect the administration of the province, as most of these officers are serving in key positions. Consultation is necessary to protect the ongoing assignments of the provincial government, the officials remarked.

Earlier, the CM had formed a committee comprising ministers for energy and industries, the law adviser, Sindh’s IGP, chief secretary and advocate general, the additional CS home and the services secretary to submit its report in a month on the promotions of police officers to BS-21, BS-20, BS-19, BS-18 and BS-17 under the Sindh Civil Servants Act 1973, and soon the committee report would be tabled, officials said.

The officials said that of the officers working in 26 sanctioned posts of PSP officers of Grade BS-20, almost 50 per cent had been transferred from Sindh. Of those working in 67 PAS sanctioned posts, only 30 were working, which meant Sindh had a shortage of 67 officers.

The provincial government has a sanctioned strength of 16 officers of Grade BS-21, against which only four positions have been filled. Moreover, the officials said, the Rotation Policy 2020 is unreasonable and in violation of the objectives of the consultation process between the federation and the provinces. Transfers and postings are to be made in exigency of service and cannot be based on political motivations as appears in the case in hand, they remarked.

The PAS and PSP officers are employees of the Federation of Pakistan, the federal government, under the law, is bound to have a meaningful discussion with the chief minister before transferring or posting any officer.

Rule-15(i) of the Civil Services of Pakistan (Composition and Cadre) Rules 1954 reads: “The transfer of an officer belonging to the Service from the Province to another or from the Federation to a Province or from a Province to the Federation shall be made by Prime Minister or a person authorised by him in consultation with the chief minister or a person authorised by him (CM).”

Meaningful consultation

It is clear that the rules necessitate consultation between the federal and provincial governments with regard to the placement and withdrawal of services of PAS and PSP officers. However, recently the trend of transferring and withdrawing officers on the basis of the Rotation Policy has gained momentum and that too without meaningful consultation. It is emphasised that policies do not override rules which enshrine the spirit of consultation in such matters.

The Eighteenth Amendment, while abolishing the Concurrent Legislative List, devolved powers to the provinces as is evident through articles 142 (b) and 143 of the constitution. The role of the federation in the enforcement of fundamental rights, in the promulgation of a uniform police law, the management of internal disturbances, and in the use of its executive authority in collaboration with the provinces has been kept intact. Nevertheless, the responsibility of the state is shared between the federation and the provinces.

The officers of the Pakistan Administrative Services and Police Service of Pakistan serve as the backbone of the civil and police administrations. Sudden removal of officers will result in an administrative vacuum. The removal of police officers can result in a law and order situation and security issues may emerge.

The Sindh government cannot afford to take any risk at this critical juncture amid uncertain Afghan situation and vulnerable TTP conduct, the officials said, adding that the officers being posted out are well-reputed and experienced and their removal will cause chaos.

Different districts of this province have different dynamics; therefore, officers who have worked here have an ample experience to deal with the different situations here. If new officers are posted to different areas, it will create serious issues, they added.