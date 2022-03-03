CTD arrests LeJ militant involved in 2015 Orangi blast

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a key suspect involved in a 2015 bombing in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Mutalib, alias Sohail, alias Wali. A grenade and pistol were also seized from his possession. The arrest was made by a CTD investigation team during a raid in Orangi Town. According to CTD Investigation Incharge Ali Raza, the suspect revealed that he joined the banned sectarian outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in 2014 and received four-month long militancy training.

He confessed that he along with his companions Usman and Ibrahim planted a bomb connected with a remote control device at a burger cart in Orangi Town in 2015. Four people were killed and several others were wounded in the blast.

Raza said the arrested man went into hiding following the blast and buried explosives and weapons on a plot located next to his residence that were later found by law enforcers following the arrest of his accomplice Abul Bashar.

The officer said that the suspect returned to Karachi in 2018 and was living in Ghazi Goth in Orangi Town. The suspect was also reportedly in touch with Islamuddin, alias Mufti Hamza, who is wanted by law enforcers and his name has been on the Red Book of the CTD.

Missing PPP worker found murdered

A man who had recently joined the Pakistan Peoples Party was found murdered in a garbage dump in New Karachi on Wednesday morning. The bullet-riddled body of Salman Awan, a resident of New Karachi, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Surjani Town police said the victim, who ran a carrom club in the area, had gone missing after he left home on Tuesday morning.

Awam was shot multiple times. The police said a man whom viral social media videos showed beating his wife on a road a few months ago could have been behind the incident as the victim had stopped him from thrashing the woman. The police said the wife-beater had attacked the victim later.