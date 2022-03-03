JI to protest outside 40 police stations against street crime

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter on Wednesday announced that they would hold demonstrations outside 40 police stations in the city against rising street crime in the megalopolis.

“In the next phase of the campaign, protest demonstrations will be held outside offices of the SSPs, the DIGs, and the IGP Sindh among other police high-ups,” announced the JI Karachi emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, as he addressed a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said a large number of innocent young men had lost their lives during street crime in Karachi in the month of February alone. “Tens of thousands of mobile snatching cases are reported in Karachi every month apart from other violent crimes,” he lamented.

He also announced the establishment of a legal aid cell under the Public Aid Committee of the party at the Idara Noor-e-Haq to support victims of street crime and other offences. The JI city chief remarked that although some positive elements were also part of the Sindh police, the overall institution had become corrupt.

He demanded of the Pakistan Peoples Party-government in Sindh to discharge their prime responsibility of maintaining law and order in the province before exercising their democratic rights against the federal government.

Talking about the 29-day sit-in of the JI and their agreement with the provincial government, Rehman said, “The Sindh government has taken several steps for legislation in line with the accord.” He suggested that legislation be made in the next session of the Sindh Assembly to place education and health departments under the local governments.

Talking about the formula under which the census was set to be held, he said that under the prevailing formula, a large number of people living in Karachi, contributing for Karachi and using the local infrastructure for decades, would not be counted in the city.

During the last one-and-a-half weeks, JI workers approached half a million houses in Karachi in connection with the party’s campaign for the rights of Karachi, Rehman said. He added that the drive would continue till March 19 when a big caravan would be organised.

The JI leader also questioned the prime minister for changing the numbers of Karachi packages. He highlighted that once again the federal government had advertised a Rs650 billion package for the city. Where the remaining amounts of the already announced Rs1100bn package were, he asked.