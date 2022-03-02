PTI berates Sindh govt for slow progress on safe city project

KARACHI: Showing his concerns over the rising street crime in Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Assembly parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman criticised the provincial government and the Karachi Police for failing to implement the safe city project in the metropolis.

The chief minister should give up the home ministry’s portfolio and appoint a full-time home minister, he said, adding that Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had recently admitted that the police still needed to install around 50,000 cameras as part of the safe city project.