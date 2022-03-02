New mechanisms introduced for effective monitoring at police stations

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police have introduced some new mechanisms embracing latest technology to ensure effective monitoring at police stations.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younus took steps to for effective policing, following digital Pakistan policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

He said the new measures were taken to bring transparency in the department, besides changing the behavior of the staff deputed at police stations.Police guides/constables were equipped with body-worn camera to record interaction between the cops and the community through live digital control in Safe City.

To avoid delay in police services, the spokesman said Qmatic Machines were installed at entrance of police stations ensuring ‘first come -first serve’.The citizens may get a Qmatic slip after selecting service and entering cell number, he added.

The feedback through call and SMS of all citizens visiting police station would be received based on independent data available through Qmatic.Similarly, he said audiovisual cameras in all front desks of all police stations were set up to ensure transparency- live monitoring and recording available at Safe City.

Cameras in SHO offices were installed for ensuring their presence from 3 to 5 p.m. daily and record of visitors meetings.He said the capital police chief was committed to improve service delivery and change the ‘Thana Culture.’He was holding open court on day to day basis to address public complaints on priority, he noted.