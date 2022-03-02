Profiteers in action over key drugs

SUKKUR: Despite media’s hue and cry, the black-marketing of life saving drugs still continued all around, especially in interior Sindh, causing serious trouble to the people already facing the menace of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports said the media has continuously been identifying the authorities of profiteering and black-marketing of life saving and other drugs, as one of the local brand is being sold at 500 percent higher rate of Rs70, where the actual price of a strip of the same medicine is Rs17. The vendors said the distributors of the pharmaceutical company were not providing the medicine. While, the distributors claimed that the prices of the raw material were increased as well as the PTI-led government did not bother to fix the government rates.