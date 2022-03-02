PMLN slams PM’s relief package

LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at Imran Khan, saying that false allegations against political rivals, curbs on media and parliament do not lead nations towards a progressive path.

Responding to Imran's relief package, Marriyum said Imran was handed over the country when its economy was growing at a record pace while inflation was at a historic low and “there was no need for a relief package then”.

The former Information Minister said gagging the media and the opposition won't do the country any good. She criticised the PTI government for throwing the nation into the ditch of inflation, unemployment and financial catastrophe, and now offering a pseudo and meagre relief package.

“Where are the 10 million jobs and 5 million homes for the poor? The nation has figured out that Imran is a pathological liar,” she said. "Poor Imran has been surviving in fear of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif for three and half years and now living in fear of the no-confidence motion. What a miserable life he is leading", she added. “No lies, no fake relief packages, no eyewash or lip-service can now save Imran from being ousted,” she concluded.