Ombudsman forms monitoring panel for speedy payment of pension

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed all the federal government agencies to ensure timely payment of pension and retirement dues to the government servants particularly low-paid employees and warned that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for delay.

He also constituted a monitoring committee under Ayub Khan Tareen senior adviser of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS) which will present a comprehensive report within six weeks by identifying the problems and bottlenecks after meeting the relevant ministries and departments. He was chairing a meeting with the senior officers of important ministries and AGPR for implementing the recommendations of Pension Committee for redress of hundreds of complaints regarding delay in payment of pension.

Earlier, a committee of federal ombudsman had submitted a comprehensive report to improve the pension system whose recommendations are not being implemented fully. Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi stressed the heads of institutions that they should personally monitor the work of the responsible officers and staff in dealing with pension complaints and ensure immediate implementation of decisions of the federal ombudsman. During the meeting, he remarked that low-paid employees are like our children and there should be no delay in issuance of their pension because they cannot meet their household expenses without pension.

He said the monitoring committee will submit a report within six weeks after meeting the senior officers of such organisations against whom there are more complaints. “The pension is the right of government servants and legal action will be taken for any delay, carelessness and non-implementation of orders of the federal ombudsman,” he added.