Naseem included in Test squad

LAHORE: Pacer Naseem Shah was included in the Pakistan Test squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, PCB said.

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period, PCB added.

After Haris tested postive the rest of the squad and support personnel were retested. All these tests have come out negative. Naseem was originally a travelling reserve in the squad. The first Test will be played from March 4 to 8 in Rawalpindi.

Squad for first Test: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh).