Interior minister lauds security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday visited Pindi Stadium and expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan starting from March 4.
“Our security agencies led by the Army have made foolproof arrangements for the Australian team visit. The role of every security agency is praiseworthy here.”
Sheikh Rasheed lamented the failed attempt from the Indians to sabotage the tour.
“India has always played spoiled sports. Their attempt has yet again failed and their anti-cricket sentiments have been exposed yet again.”
KARACHI: Pakistan blind cricket team on Tuesday bulldozed South Africa by 247 runs to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in...
BANGKOK: The first in a new series of Saudi-backed golf tournaments gets under way in Thailand this week, even as the...
KARACHI: Former Pakistan athlete and coach Muhammad Talib has said that South Asian Games 2023 in Pakistan should be...
ISLAMABAD: Farhan Mehboob defeated young Hamza Khan in a fast paced five-game thriller to win the $6,000 prize money...
LAHORE: Pacer Naseem Shah was included in the Pakistan Test squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris...
CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand’s hopes of defending their World Test Championship suffered a major setback when South...
Comments