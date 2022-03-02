Interior minister lauds security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday visited Pindi Stadium and expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan starting from March 4.

“Our security agencies led by the Army have made foolproof arrangements for the Australian team visit. The role of every security agency is praiseworthy here.”

Sheikh Rasheed lamented the failed attempt from the Indians to sabotage the tour.

“India has always played spoiled sports. Their attempt has yet again failed and their anti-cricket sentiments have been exposed yet again.”