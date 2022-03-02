NCOC allows full crowd presence for Tests

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed hundred percent crowd presence at stadium for the entire Australian tour.
The tour starts with the opening Test from March 4 at the Pindi Stadium and concludes with the one off T20 on April 5.
However, producing vaccination has been made a must for all over 12-year age group crowd. There is no such requirement for players who are less than 12 years.
The NCOC has issued notification and intimated all the concerned provincial governments on the decision.
