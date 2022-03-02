PBF to seek training chances for boxers on sidelines of ASBC Congress

KARACHI: Well aware of the fact that without foreign training it would be difficult for the national boxers to impress in the Commonwealth Games, a senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) plans to talk to different sources on the sidelines of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Congress in Jordan to create foreign training opportunities for the country’ leading pugilists.

“Nothing will happen if we keep training at home. The standard will improve only if we play against the best foreign lot. I am going Jordan to attend the ASBC Congress which will be held on March 12 in Amman. We will also talk to various people, especially the ASBC president, about training opportunities for our boxers so that we could send a few top pugilists there ahead of the Commonwealth Games,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

Besides Nasir, the PBF president Khalid Mahmood will also attend the ASBC Congress which is set to be held on the sidelines of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships, scheduled to begin in Amman on Wednesday (today).

“If we are even given accommodation on foreign soil then we will be able to send at least those fighters for 15 to 20 days who are to feature in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” Nasir said.

The Commonwealth Games are penciled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham and Asian Games from September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

Besides the financial constraints, the state is not backing the federation too. “It’s unfortunate that we are not being backed by the state. State support is very important for holding training camps and sending boxers abroad for training and competitions,” Nasir said.

“If we are able to create a training opportunity for our boxers then we may seek a foreign coach’s assistance for a few days on foreign soil during joint training which will help our coaches to learn new things,” Nasir said.

Nasir termed ASBC Congress a big opportunity for the boxers to interact with the Asian boxing community. “ After this Congress I am confident Pakistan will be able to make a place in the future ASBC committees,” he hoped.

It is to be mentioned that currently there is no one from Pakistan in any ASBC committee.

Nasir said despite lack of financial support the PBF has been trying its best to ensure the country features in international events. “Look, we recently fielded Zohaib Rasheed in the ASBC Under-22 Boxing Championship in Tashkent who won bronze there. The other day we sent to Jordan three girls and one boy to feature in the ASBC Youth and Junior Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships whose draws will be held tomorrow in Amman,” he revealed.

He said that the camp for the Commonwealth Games would be delayed for a few days. “We have delayed the camp until March 5 due to an event being held by the Army. Now we have decided that 17 male and three female boxers will report for the camp at the WAPDA Sports Complex in Lahore on March 5,” Nasir said.

“Despite no financial support we have to run the camp and I have managed funds for that. InshaAllah we will keep the things going,” Nasir said.

Initially the PBF had planned to begin the camp from March 1.