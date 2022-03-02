Ricardas rates Pakistan team high

ISLAMABAD: World No 98 Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis rated Pakistan team high, considering the forthcoming Davis Cup playoffs as a close affair.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, the highly ranked international player narrated his past experience where he had a tough doubles match against Aisamul Haq.

“I have just seen Aisamul Haq playing. He is a very good doubles player. Obviously if you are playing Group I, it means you have got a very good side. I am expecting good, entertaining tennis in the Playoffs,” he said.

Ricardas Berankis, who arrived here straight from Dubai where he was engaged in ATP, said Pakistan had always been a tough side to beat on grass.

“They are good at grass. I don’t know much about other Pakistan players but generally if a team is playing at such a high level, it means they are good.”

The world No 98 regarded his team highly.

“We have got some talented youngsters with us capable of playing top class tennis on any surface. Though we hardly have grass courts back home, we travel around the world to play on grass.”

The Lithuania star player wanted to represent his country in the Davis Cup as long as I would be in a position to contribute to the team’s success.

“At 31, I have no worries yet. I would continue playing for Lithuania as long as I am in a position to give my hundred percent.”

No member of the Lithuania Davis Cup team has ever visited Pakistan before.

“This is for the very first time we are here in Pakistan. This is a new world for us and a new place. Unlike cold weather back home, the weather here is quite pleasant. In fact, it is like summer for us.”

Both Pakistan and Lithuania will be seen in action on March 4-5 in the Playoffs to determine which team stays back in Davis Cup Group 1.