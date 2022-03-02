Smith gears up for heap of runs in Pakistan Tests

ISLAMABAD: Australian Test batting linchpin Steve Smith said he was seeing Pakistan series as an opportunity to regroup and replicate 2019 away Ashes tour, believing he has overcome the scare of concussion.

Only last month he had to pull out of the T20 series against Sri Lanka following an attempt to save six, hitting his head on the turf.

“I am feeling much better now and out of that zone and looking forward to face fast bowlers during the next three days of the training at the Pindi Stadium. Though I have faced some side-arm bowling and spinners, it would be for the first time that I will be facing fast bowlers since the concussion,” Steve said during a virtual media conference Tuesday.

The Australian middle-order batsman somewhat struggled during this season’s Ashes, scoring 244 at an unhealthy average of around 30 runs per innings.

“Admitted that recent Test performance has not been up to the mark but here is an opportunity and I want to cash it. The tour here is an opportunity to repeat my Ashes 2019 performance.”

Steve was excited to play international cricket in Pakistan. “I am excited to be back in Pakistan and like many others keenly looking forward to playing here for the first time. Indeed playing in front of a cricket-loving nation is an added joy. It is my first time playing here at the Pindi Stadium.”

He called Ashton Agar’s incident, where he was allegedly threatened by an Indian on social media, as unfortunate.

“It is unfortunate that these things happen on social media. We are feeling incredibly safe here in Pakistan. The security is excellent and we are really enjoying our stay here.”

To ‘The News’ question on resuming his duties as Australian team skipper in near future and how deeply he was missing leading his side, Steve said he had full trust in Cummins’ abilities and would be there as his deputy. “He is doing his job fine. I am looking forward to supporting him on the tour.”

The former Australian captain ruled out playing any lead role as a spinner on the tour.

“We have got spin options with us. I don’t feel I would be required. The last time I turned over my arm it was not all that rosy.”

He admitted a high amount of challenges involved in the series. “We are excited to be here but more importantly the series provides us a challenge against inform and a quality Pakistan team. We are looking forward to that challenge.”

Steve termed Pakistan as a terrific squad. “A formidable side at home and a lot of terrific players are coming up. We are facing prospects of exciting series as Pakistan have got some high-quality players. Shaheen and Haris are quality pacers excited at the prospects of facing them.”

Recounting his concession hours during the T20 series against Sri Lanka, he admitted that things were really tough.