PPP preparing to welcome ‘Awami March’

Rawalpindi : The preparations to welcome ‘Awami March’ of Bilawal Bhutto are in full swing here in city and cantonment board localities. The supporters of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decorated all city areas with party flags and big pictures of their leaders.

The ‘Awami March’ will reach here on March 7, where Bilawal Bhutto will address to public on the occasion.

PPP Rawalpindi Division (General Secretary) Sumera Gull told ‘The News’ that ‘Awami March’ would pass through Rawalpindi city if security agencies allowed and given clearance otherwise they would adopt T-Chowk and Koral Chowk to reach Islamabad.

Jhelum Road, Airport Road, Kutchery Road, Rawal Road, The Mall and Murree Road are packed with party flags and big pictures of late Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto. The inner city areas including Raja Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Fawara Chowk and Commercial Market are also filled with party flags and pictures of PPP leaders.

The lawyers of Rawalpindi Bar Association affiliated with PPP will also establish a camp to welcome ‘Awami March’.

According to set schedule, the local leadership of PPP establishing stalls at Soan Camp, Kutchery Chowk, Liaquat Bagh and Faizabad to welcome Bilawal Bhutto. The local leadership would provide refreshment to ‘Awami March’ participants when they would reach in the limits of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.