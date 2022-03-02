Rainfall forecast till March 4

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in most parts of the country till next Friday.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave is likely to enter southern parts of the country today and may affect most parts till Friday.

Rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms and snowfall on hills is expected in Balochistan, while partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts of the country. Light rain and snow are likely to fall in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and adjoining areas today.

On Wednesday, rain wind/thunderstorm with a few heavy falls (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan. Also, partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) in northeastern Sindh, south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.