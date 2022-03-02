Book on arbitration law launched at IIU

Islamabad : The Department of Law of the Faculty of Shariah and Law (FSL) of International Islamic University (IIU) organised a launching ceremony of a book on ‘Arbitration Law of Pakistan’ by Dr Ikram Ullah, Assistant Professor of Law Department.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court and Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court showed up at the event.

Justice Miangul Hassan explained the arbitration law, its significance for Pakistan and the way it can be improved.

Justice Jawad Hassan emphasised the need to establish an arbitration centre in the International Islamic University.

The book launching ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academics), Dr Ataullah Faizi, Dean, Faculty of Shariah & Law, IIU, senior professors of Shariah & Law Faculty, faculty members, renowned personalities of the legal fraternity and a large number of law students from Faculty of Shariah and Law of the university.

At the end of the session, the honourable judges answered the questions from the participants on the subject of arbitration law.

They congratulated Dr Ikram Ullah on achieving this milestone with an important contribution for law practitioners and students of law through this book.

They said appropriate and up-to-date teaching material to train future legal scholars and practitioners of Law in Pakistan is the need of the hour.

In the end, Prof. Dr Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academic), IIU, presented shields and gifts of books to the honourable judges. Later they also visited the picture gallery of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) on the old campus of the university.