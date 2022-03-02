Book on arbitration law launched at IIU

Islamabad : The Department of Law of the Faculty of Shariah and Law (FSL) of International Islamic University (IIU) organised a launching ceremony of a book on ‘Arbitration Law of Pakistan’ by Dr Ikram Ullah, Assistant Professor of Law Department.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court and Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court showed up at the event.
Justice Miangul Hassan explained the arbitration law, its significance for Pakistan and the way it can be improved.
Justice Jawad Hassan emphasised the need to establish an arbitration centre in the International Islamic University.
The book launching ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academics), Dr Ataullah Faizi, Dean, Faculty of Shariah & Law, IIU, senior professors of Shariah & Law Faculty, faculty members, renowned personalities of the legal fraternity and a large number of law students from Faculty of Shariah and Law of the university.
At the end of the session, the honourable judges answered the questions from the participants on the subject of arbitration law.
They congratulated Dr Ikram Ullah on achieving this milestone with an important contribution for law practitioners and students of law through this book.
They said appropriate and up-to-date teaching material to train future legal scholars and practitioners of Law in Pakistan is the need of the hour.
In the end, Prof. Dr Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academic), IIU, presented shields and gifts of books to the honourable judges. Later they also visited the picture gallery of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) on the old campus of the university.
Rawalpindi : The preparations to welcome ‘Awami March’ of Bilawal Bhutto are in full swing here in city and...
The land has been approved for the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics University and the National University...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in most parts of the country till next...
Islamabad : Pakistan needs to go toward modern agriculture, said Dr. Anwar Ali, Postdoctoral fellow of Vegetable...
Islamabad : The government is likely to earmark record Rs26 billion for Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in next...
Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government has...
Comments