Govt likely to allocate Rs26b for plantation in budget

Islamabad : The government is likely to earmark record Rs26 billion for Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) in next fiscal budget to achieve the target of tree plantation and increase forest cover in the country.

According to the details, the climate change ministry has prepared a proposal in consultation with all the stakeholders that would be sent to the finance ministry for allocation of funds for TBTTP under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The total approved cost of the project is Rs125 billion, with the objective of planting trees all over the country. The ministry has set a target of planting 3.2 billion trees till 2023 and remaining trees would be planted by 2028.

One billion trees have been planted so far across the country. However, the TBTTP involves both planted forests, such as marginal farmland, and naturally regenerated trees.

There is also a target of generating job opportunities for 500,000 people while the project has already given employment to 83,224 green workers.

The funds will also help ministry provide financial assistance to the provincial governments to develop Miyawaki forests on ‘land banks’ being developed especially in urban centres of the country.

The TBTTP is a part of the larger Clean Green Pakistan programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018 and contains other goals such as improving access to drinking water and waste management.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that TBTTP is their flagship project that is being highly appreciated at the international level.

“We will continue to utilise all available resources to achieve target of tree plantation in the country. The federal government has been continuously extending its financial support to tree plantation campaigns due to which forest cover is constantly increasing with each passing year,” he said.