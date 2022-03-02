10,000 youth registered for talent hunt drive

Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government has registered over 10,000 youth for talent hunt campaign under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

He told a presser that two sports talent hunt drives under the KJP would be launched from March 12 at Gujranwala to select the best athletes of wrestling and weight lifting and promote sports culture in the country.

Accompanied by boxing champion Usman Wazir, Usman Dar said trials would be conducted across the country to choose talented athletes which would be trained to participate in global competitions.

He said the KJP has also appointed international champion Usman Wazir as a talent hunt ambassador to promote sports and encourage young players, especially from less developed areas to bring laurels to the country.

The PM's aide urged the youth in the 15-25 age bracket to get their registration for participation in the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports to drive for various sports.

He said the KJP would conduct training camps to provide training after the selection of talented sportsmen. The SAPM said the KJP would also launch two to three sports talent hunt drives every month in various parts of the country.

"The Kamyab Jawan Programme will also launch a boxing talent hunt drive from the home town of Usman Wazir, Gilgit-Baltistan to choose boxing stars and would organise a mega boxing event there in June."

Usman Dar said according to the United Nations Development Programme, 94 per cent of youth didn’t have access to grounds and sports facilities and this was the reason, he wanted to work for the youth of this country so that they could display their abilities in every field.

“I want sports to get the status of the economy in Pakistan so that the youth can get opportunities to come to the fore,” he said.

The PM's special assistant said KJP was ensuring the distribution of loans on a merit basis and thousands of young people were running their businesses through these loans.

He said the government has approved Rs40 billion for Kamyab Jawan Business Loans to benefit over 26,000 youth who have qualified for the soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

"Over 50,000 youth have been provided employment opportunities under the KJP in the agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors," he said.