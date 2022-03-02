HEC extends international scholarship deadline

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced an extension in the deadline for submitting the forms of applications for a US-based scholarship — for fall 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023.

The scholarship is only for PhD Programme and does not include MS leading to the PhD, the HEC said in a statement. It said the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, a project of HEC Pakistan, invites applications for scholarships in PhD Programme in designated US universities.

"Applications for scholarships shall be submitted online via HEC scholarship portal, not later than March 31, 2022," it said.