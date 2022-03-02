SCCI slams rising attacks by extortionists

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the increasing activities by the extortionists in the Industrial Estate Hayatabad in Peshawar and urged the KP government, police and security agencies to take notice of these acts.

The concern was voiced during a meeting of industrialists, chaired by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid at the Chamber’s House.

The participants noted with concern that anti-social elements, miscreants and extortionists had sharply increased in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar for the last one week.

They said the KP government and the Police Department had shown irresponsibility in this regard that encouraged extortionists, which was highly condemnable.

Hasnain Khurshid said the miscreants had hurled hand grenades at two factories in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar last week and on Monday.

The SCCI chief said apart from hand grenades attacks, businessmen were receiving calls for extortions as well. He said it was highly deplorable that despite the fact that the affected factories’ administration had registered the first information reports at the Tatra Police Station in Hayatabad, the police and administration did not take action to curb the criminal activities.

“The factories being attacked by miscreants are the main source of employment for thousands of employees”, said Hasnain Khurshid.

He warned that many families of employees would be adversely affected if these manufacturing units were closed down as a result of attacks.

The chamber’s president feared that the investors and businessmen would withdraw investment from the province owing to what he felt was the provincial government’s incompetence, non-seriousness and inactiveness.