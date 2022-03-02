Workshop for teachers

BANNU: The University of Science and Technology Bannu organized a seven-day workshop in collaboration with the United States Educational Foundation Pakistan (USEFP) to impart modern teaching stills to faculty members of various universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The workshop titled “21st Century Classrooms: How to Transform Curricula and Teaching Practices” was attended by teachers from the University of Lakki Marwat, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Peshawar, City University of Information Technology, Peshawar, Women University, Mardan, and affiliated colleges.