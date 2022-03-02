Alleged killers of cab driver arrested

MANSEHRA: The police on Tuesday arrested the alleged killers of a taxi driver whose body was recovered from a forest in the Gadda Galli area of Mungloor some two days ago.
“We have arrested two accused. They admitted that the cab driver had illicit relations with the wife of one of them,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.
He said that body of Musta Khan was recovered from the forest and that blind murder case was a test case for the police. “I had constituted a team under the SHO Saddar Inspector Javed for the arrest of the murderers, managed to arrest Mohammad Siddique and his friend .”
