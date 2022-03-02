Target-killing, street crime pose major challenge to new CCPO

PESHAWAR: Ending increasing incidents of target-killing and tackling street crime are going to pose a serious challenge to the new capital city police officer (CCPO) who recently assumed charge to lead the force in the provincial capital.

Mohammad Ijaz Khan was posted as CCPO Peshawar last week. He has already served in Peshawar as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Coordination, SP Cantt and ASP Hayatabad during the past years. He was currently heading the intelligence wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Special Branch.

The changes have been made after many meetings in the last few weeks in which the cops were directed to control the worsening law and order.

The new commander of the Peshawar Police is going to face a tough challenge to check street crime, target-killing and other terror incidents.

Peshawar and other districts in KP have witnessed an increase in the incidents of target-killing, extortion and other attacks on the police.

Hand-grenades were hurled at the police station, police post and a patrolling car in the recent weeks in Peshawar. Hand-grenades were also lobbed into private properties.

Besides, a number of policemen have been attacked by armed men, mostly target-killers.

A couple of elders from the minorities also came under attack from armed men. The recent one was the murder of a priest on Ring Road near Gulbahar. The attackers are yet to be apprehended.

Discouraging the corrupt elements within the force and posting of competent and honest officers as sub-divisional police officers and station house officers purely on merit will help the new police chief overcome the rising incidents of crime.

It will also help him take action against the mafias involved in sale of ice and other drugs, land-grabbing, extortion, usury and display of arms to spread terror.

Instead of looking at the official figures, which are usually incorrect, Ijaz Khan needs to get first-hand information of the real situation in all the urban, suburban and rural towns.

There have been complaints for years that most of the incidents of snatching, robberies, lifting, kidnapping are not being reported by the police to show seniors that everything is fine in their area of jurisdiction.

On the other hand, unnecessary FIRs are being registered to show the good work of the force, placing a burden on the courts and prisons.

Registration of FIRs in crimes that affect the common man is the right of the public that will discourage the gangs operating in an area due to fear of police action.

A positive sign is that the first order the new chief of Peshawar Police has issued to his officer and lauded by everyone is to register all the cases that are pending or lodged only as roznamcha.

All the SHOs and SDPOs have been warned against burking in a bid to provide instant relief to those coming to police stations and police posts for help after a crime. It remains to be seen as to whether this order is implemented in letter and spirit or the bosses surrender to the system as well as the mafia within the force.

The authorities have recently launched a special Ababeel Squad to deal with the increasing street crime in the city.

Besides, a 15-point strategy has been introduced to go after the gangs of criminals.

The situation still needs improvement. The same is the situation of sale and use of drugs, especially ice, as the number of addicts have increased manifold in the last couple of years.

The use of ice, heroin, hashish, liquor and other drugs in the city is another tough challenge for the new CCPO. Several campaigns were launched by the city police against the drug mafia but the use and sale of heroin, hashish and now ice never stopped. One can see hundreds of addicts in streets daily and the number is fast increasing every day.

An aggressive action against the land mafia, brandishing of weapons by groups and individuals to spread terror, help settling the blood feuds and going after the corrupt and incompetent elements within the force are some of the other challenges that the new police administration is to face.

There have been complaints about increase in crime in some specific areas where posting of competent and honest cops can improve the situation.