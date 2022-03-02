Illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Bajaur

KHAR: The authorities on Tuesday sealed five illegal stone crushing plants and directed the owners to fulfil legal requirements for operating the plants.
Taking action on the directives of provincial government and district administration high-ups, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Khar-I, Sher Rahman and Additional Assistant Commissioner, Khar-II, Shahbaz Khan along with other officials raided parts of Khar subdivision and sealed five illegally running stone crushing plants.
The authorities also arrested the owners to initiate legal action against them.
They directed the owners to fulfil legal formalities before restarting the plants or else strict action would be taken.
