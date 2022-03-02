3 killed, 8 injured in Torghar road accident

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including two women, were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in the Judbah area of Torghar on Tuesday.

The jeep, which was on the way to Nusratkhel area, went out of control of the driver at a turn and plunged into the ravine. “Three people were killed instantly. And the eight were shifted to the Civil Hospital,” District Police Officer Mukhtar Shah told reporters.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Judbah, where doctors pronounced Attaullah, Laiba Bibi and Sama Bibi as dead and referred the injured to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

The district health officer, Saeed Taimur Shah, and officials rushed to the health facility and supervised healthcare services to the injured.

The injured included Obaidullah, Abbas Maroof, Amanullah Khan, Raj Bibi, Shabana Bibi, Mohammad Taj, Rameez Khan and Kaynat Bibi.