Student killed in Nowshera road mishap

NOWSHERA: A student of a private college was killed and another sustained injuries in a fatal road accident near Rashakai Interchange in the district on Tuesday.
The local residents said that Sayyar and Sajid, the students of a private college in Risalpur, were on their way to their home town in Mardan on their bike after attending the college.
They said that a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle on the Nowshera-Mardan road near Rashakai Interchange.
