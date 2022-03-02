ECP issues notice to chief minister’s aide

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notice on Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf tehsil Balakot mayor candidate for violation of the elections rules.

“You have been running the election campaign for Mushtaq Khan, the PTI

aspirant of Balakot tehsil mayor, and announced

various development schemes during his campaign,” said the notice issued by the ECP’s district monitoring officer on Tuesday.

The district monitoring officer, Hayatullah Jan, directed Ahmad Hussain Shah and Mushtaq Khan to appear before him personally or through counsel on Thursday (March 3).

“In case of your failure to appear it would be presumed you are having no defense and disqualification shall be forwarded to the ECP under section 234(3) of the Election Act 2017,” said the notice.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deputy head and former senator, Hidayatullah Shah, has said that his party will win the second phase of the local government elections across the province.

“The JUIF emerged as

the single largest party in

the first phase of the

LG elections in the province and we will secure a

win in the second phase

and defeat the PTI again,”

he told a public

gathering here.

The JUIF leader said that his party contestants would not only defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidates in Mansehra and Hazara division but also in the rest of the province. “The people will reject the PTI candidates because of the high inflation and unemployment in the country,” he added.