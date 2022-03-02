Just as human

This refers to the editorial, ‘A different kind of justice’ (February 27). Women in Pakistan are certainly facing countless problems and are in dire need of women’s empowerment and gender equality. Unfortunately, the authorities are not paying much heed to them. Each year, people try to stop the Aurat March, a peaceful protest to highlight women’s problems across the country. Freedom of speech is in fact a constitutional right of all people – even women. Just recently, a federal minister wanted to ban the march. No one seems to understand that women are fighting for their rights because they have long been considered inferior, burdensome and the property of men. They are still at risk of violence at homes and in workplaces and are denied their constitutional rights. Undoubtedly, many laws have been made to protect women in Pakistan, but how well are they enforced? What should women do to convince men that women are indeed half of the country’s population and must not be limited to domestic chores or subjected to brutality, economic dependence and harassment?

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib