Pakistan first

This refers to the article ‘Russia’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem (February 27). Our foreign policy and association with any country or political group should be based on our national priorities and issues. These include our external finances, which are essential for our debt-servicing, matters related to FATF, exports, etc.

Russia, due to several reasons, can hardly influence these matters the way the US and the EU can. Moreover, it would be in the best interest of the country if matters such as foreign policy and political affiliations were discussed in parliament.

Dr Mohammad Saleem

Karachi