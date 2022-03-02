Pakistan first

This refers to the article ‘Russia’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem (February 27). Our foreign policy and association with any country or political group should be based on our national priorities and issues. These include our external finances, which are essential for our debt-servicing, matters related to FATF, exports, etc.
Russia, due to several reasons, can hardly influence these matters the way the US and the EU can. Moreover, it would be in the best interest of the country if matters such as foreign policy and political affiliations were discussed in parliament.
Dr Mohammad Saleem
Karachi
This refers to the editorial, ‘A different kind of justice’ . Women in Pakistan are certainly facing countless...
This refers to the editorial ‘PM’s address’ . The reduction in the costs of fuel and electricity by Rs10 and Rs5...
It is a normal practice in any democratic country to raise required revenues through direct taxation on people’s...
The IJ Principal Road, Islamabad is being widened. Four lanes are to be added to each side of the road, and the...
Residents of Koohi Goth, Karachi are facing a myriad of problems, including water and land pollution and an increasing...
It was shocking to discover that around 150 missing girls from Sargodha had been recovered from different parts of...
Comments