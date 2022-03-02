Dubious decisions

This refers to the editorial ‘PM’s address’ (March 1). The reduction in the costs of fuel and electricity by Rs10 and Rs5 respectively and the concessions given to local investors seem like welcome changes. However, once again, a blank chit has been given to profiteers by saying that no questions will be asked if they were to ‘invest’ in industries in the country.
One fears that in the long run these concessions and benefits may prove harmful. The government has made many plans that may not pan out as intended. Its stance on the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) especially may lead to a big catastrophe.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
