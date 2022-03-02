The IJ Principal Road, Islamabad is being widened. Four lanes are to be added to each side of the road, and the project is expected to continue for a year or so. However, the construction is creating trouble for residents of the area. Huge portions of the road have been dug out, while no arrangements have been made to redirect traffic on this road. As a result, traffic remains jammed for hours.

The traffic police should make plans for redirecting vehicles to avoid traffic jams. If the Kashmir Highway is temporarily opened for trucks passing through the city, it is likely to ease traffic congestion.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi