The lies they tell

This refers to the news report ‘US slams Putin nuclear order, says Russian forces have problems’ (February 28). The report claims US officials have declared Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear forces alert to be ‘dangerously escalatory’ and part of a ‘pattern of fabricating excuses to justify aggression’.

However, the reigning champion in ‘fabricating excuses to justify aggression’ is the US. For invading and destroying Iraq alone, it fabricated the excuse that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. When these non-existent weapons were not found, the US simply claimed that it was only a matter of ‘when’ – not ‘if’ – they would be located. It did not stop at that, the US president even claimed that ‘God’ wanted him to invade Iraq. He subsequently changed the rationale by claiming that the invasion was intended to give Iraqis democracy. The problem is not merely with Russia, but with the US and its allies which, despite their era being over, want to retain their hegemony in the world.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi