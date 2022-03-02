Raging rape cases

Incidents of rape are on the rise in various parts of the country. It is strange that despite an increased awareness of these crimes, they continue to spread. Survivors speak about their experiences to create awareness but nothing has changed. In fact, they have even spread to educational institutions.
One thinks that there is now a dire need to revisit the existing laws regarding such crimes. We must also ensure that there is justice for all people who have been victims of these crimes in the country.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
This refers to the editorial, ‘A different kind of justice’ . Women in Pakistan are certainly facing countless...
This refers to the article ‘Russia’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem . Our foreign policy and association with any country or...
This refers to the editorial ‘PM’s address’ . The reduction in the costs of fuel and electricity by Rs10 and Rs5...
It is a normal practice in any democratic country to raise required revenues through direct taxation on people’s...
The IJ Principal Road, Islamabad is being widened. Four lanes are to be added to each side of the road, and the...
Residents of Koohi Goth, Karachi are facing a myriad of problems, including water and land pollution and an increasing...
Comments