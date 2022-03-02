Raging rape cases

Incidents of rape are on the rise in various parts of the country. It is strange that despite an increased awareness of these crimes, they continue to spread. Survivors speak about their experiences to create awareness but nothing has changed. In fact, they have even spread to educational institutions.

One thinks that there is now a dire need to revisit the existing laws regarding such crimes. We must also ensure that there is justice for all people who have been victims of these crimes in the country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad