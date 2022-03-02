Hypocrisy within

This refers to the editorial ‘A different kind of justice’ (February 27). Despite the positive impact of the ‘me too’ movement in some countries, it has failed to affect a significant change in Pakistan’s mostly patriarchal society. The most worrisome part is that so many women – around 70-90 percent – suffer from domestic abuse in Pakistan. That such a sad state of affairs exists in our country is unfortunate.
One must be mindful of the fact that not all domestic abuse cases are reported. Many women silently endure abuse for the sake of keeping their marriage intact or in the interest of their children. We do notice from almost all quarters a display of ‘respect’ towards women, but that seems to only to play to the gallery – the inner approach towards women in this country is full of hypocrisy. To change this approach the trigger must come from the country’s intelligentsia and academia. Those who consider women’s empowerment a threat too must change their perspective.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
