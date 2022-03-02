Bank Islamic annual profit up 31pc

KARACHI: Bank Islami reported a 31 percent rise in its full-year net profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a decline in its expenses.

In a consolidated statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs2.06 billion, up from Rs1.56 billion the previous year.

The bank avoided any payout for the concerned period. Earnings per share came in at Rs1.83/share, compared with Rs1.39/share last year.

The bank said its revenue for the year fell to Rs23.228 billion, compared with Rs25.721 billion a year earlier. However, a decline in other expenses and an increase in other income enlarged the profit margins.

The bank’s interest expenses remained at Rs12.27 billion, down against Rs13.22 billion the previous year.