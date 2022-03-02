Gold rises Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs150 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs128,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs128 to Rs110,382.
In the international market, gold rates rose by $17 to $1,922 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
