Costs & benefits of relief

LAHORE: The welcome relief in petroleum and power rates needs to be explained in economic terms. From where would the funds come to finance the public appeasing package of the prime minister?

The government has to either increase revenues to the tune of Rs400 billion to bear the bill of announced concessions or it will have to further increase the already unmanageable fiscal deficit through added commercial borrowing.

Another alternative is to curtail expenses. There are two ways of reducing expenses. The first and the easiest is to reduce the development budget, but the development outlay has already been curtailed by Rs350 billion under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Further curtailment would mean abandoning all development programmes this fiscal. The other alternative is to reduce the non-development expenses.

This requires laborious exercises. One way could be to cut a certain percentage from all departmental and ministries budgets.

Another way was to first study and then eliminate expenses that could be avoided without affecting smooth functioning of the bureaucracy. Traveling expenses, petrol expenditure and TA DA could be a casualty in this regard.

It would be accompanied by grumblings from the bureaucrats and members of the ruling elite who would be deprived of foreign and domestic tours. Creating funds from the available resources would be an uphill task. Arranging funds through loans would be inflationary.

Even if the funding issue is resolved, there would still be many ifs and buts. Petroleum rates are at their peak in four years and are still rising.

If the conflict in Ukraine prolonged, the petroleum prices would skyrocket. Has the prime minister obtained some free barrels from a friendly country?

If not, the high global rates would deplete the foreign exchange reserves rapidly. We have not yet seen the reaction of the IMF, whose programme has practically been rolled back.

How will the donor agencies react from whom we are expecting huge concessional loans? Let us pray that the petroleum prices sober out soon to provide a reprieve to the government.

We must also examine the benefits of lower fuel and power prices. It would check ever growing inflation.

However, the inflation would be more punishing if the steps announced by the PM hurt our currency. Depleting rupee rates would increase the cost of imports.

Another thing to ponder was how the prices of numerous items would be affected. Prices of many daily use items increased after a hefty increase of Rs12 in petrol rates and Rs10 in diesel prices last fortnight.

Will those prices come down? Federal government could hardly do anything in this regard.

Price control is the domain of the provincial governments. When petrol prices increase, the provincial authorities have an excuse, but things go out of hand as the federal government increases petroleum product rates that impact the price of all items (transportation cost increases particularly if the increase is in the range of Rs10-12 per liter).

It has been seen in the past that when the federal government reduces petroleum product rates, the retail prices and the transportation charges stay put. This time the relief of Rs10 per liter is substantial and should be reflected in prices of daily use items and transport fares. The PTI government could set an example by asking the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to exert their writ in this regard.

The prime minister was right when he claimed that the government has no control over petroleum rates as they are determined by the global rates of the commodity. But as far as LPG is concerned, the product is basically a byproduct of local gas fields.

LPG prices have been jacked up in line with the global prices (Pakistan uses Aramco prices as standard). LPG is the main kitchen fuel of the poor. They were already paying four times more for this fuel than the more affluent that have piped gas connections. They also deserve a relief of three months.

As far as power rates are concerned, these are high because of the corruption and inefficiencies in the power distribution system. If the element of corruption is eliminated and all the amounts billed are recovered on a monthly basis, the prices would substantially go down.

Flawed agreements and capacity charges apart from the tariff could be further lowered if transparency in the system is restored. Still the relief of Rs5 per unit up to consumption of 700 units is a welcome step.

The government should consume all its energies in the next three months to eliminate corruption and rent seeking from the power system. The posting and transfer of power staff on the recommendation of elected members, ruling elite supporters is the major hurdle in bringing transparency and it should be avoided by making each posting tenure-based.